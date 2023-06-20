Support Tinubu, you can win in future, Abia Labour Party tells Obi 

A House of Representatives member of the Labour Party, Amobi Ogah, has appealed to the standard bearer of his party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, to concede defeat and support President Bola Tinubu.

Ogah, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, in a veiled message to Obi and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

In a video clip posted by Channels TV, the federal lawmaker urged those who lost the election not to throw away their hopes of wining elections in the future,, adding that they should embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

“Once you are in this politics, don’t lose hope. Don’t think that if you don’t win today, you will not win again. And once somebody has won an election, to be a good sportsman, you must give the person support,” Ogah said.

While the lawmaker did not mention any name, it was widely believed that he referring to Obi, who lost his presidential bid to Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 25th February general election.

Obi is currently challenging the outcome of the election that produced Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

In his statement, the Abia lawmaker said both the former Anambra governor and the president deserve to be respected and supported until the court delivers judgment against his election.

“For me, like I said earlier last week, that trended all over the world when I told the people, the election has come and gone. Now it is about governance. And whoever God has given that mandate to represent the people, you must respect that institution

“And that is why I always say, whoever that is on that seat, give the person that supports until either court says otherwise or God says otherwise,” he stated.

He further said, “We must put Nigeria first. Nigeria is more important than anybody. It is more important than me. I can tell you it is only God that gives power.”

This was not the first time Ogah would be expressing support for Tinubu.

The lawmaker, on 8 June, lauded Tinubu for being “so intelligent” after he and other members-elect of the 10th National Assembly met with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.