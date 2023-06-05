Sumaila to Tinubu: Allow senators, members-elect choose their leaders

Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Senator – elect, Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, NNPP, Kano South has called on the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow Senators and members-elect to freely choose their leaders that would be in the affairs of the 10th National Assembly.

Sumaila who is a former Special Assistant to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on Assembly matters( House of Representatives), warned that the lawmakers should be allowed to elect their Presiding officers, deviod of external intervention to avoid repetition of the past mistakes – we may all recall the incidences of the 7th and 8th National Assembly.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Sumaila said, “It is therefore clear that, the election of these Presiding Officers is purely an internal affair that concerns only members of the National Assembly and therefore, they should be allowed to decide who among them would occupy the positions in order to avoid repetition of the past mistakes – we may all recall the incidences of the 7th and 8th National Assembly.

“In my view, external interference in the election of the next Presiding Officers of the National Assembly would not only violate the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and Standing Orders of both the Senate and House of Representatives, but would also cause a serious misunderstandings between the Legislative and Executive Arms of government.

The Senator- elect further said that, “In modern democracy, every responsible government recognises the roles and responsibilities of the three arms of government in achieving an overall national interest.

“You are all aware that the election of Presiding Officers of the 10th National Assembly (Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker) is fast approaching and Lawmakers-elect seeking for these important offices have already embarked on rigorous campaigns and consultations in their quest to occupy the high ranking positions.

“It is in view of the foregoing that I consider it necessary to address members of the press on certain contentious issues currently going on the election of the next set of leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

“To start with, the constitution is explicit about how the President and Deputy President of the Senate shall be elected. For instance, Chapter 2 of the 9th Standing Orders of the Senate 2022 (as amended) stipulates the procedures for selection of Presiding Officers of the Senate.

“Similarly, Section 50(1)a of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) states that, “there shall be a President and Deputy President of the Senate, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves.”