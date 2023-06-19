Subsidy: Uniosun expends over N31million on palliatives

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Osun State University on Monday said it spent over N31 million on the provision of palliatives for its staff as a result of the removal of the subsidy.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Osogbo, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Clement Adebooye, said the gesture become necessary due to the multi-campus nature of the institution, commending the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke for approving the palliatives.

His words; “The management of the university because of the dedication of our staff, moving from one campus to the other to do one thing or the other, we have decided to make a recommendation to the executive governor in the absence of governing council to approve payment of one-off palliative to our staff and he approved the payment.

“We pay each junior staff N20,000, each major career staff were paid N25,000, those above that level were paid N30,000 then the senior staff were paid 40,000.

“The principal officials received N75,000, and we have a category of staff we called support staff these are not our permanent staff we contract them to support the services of the University and we paid each of them N10,000.

“The University expended a total of thirty one millions, six hundred and twenty seven thousand naira, to pay this one-off palliatives and another things we have done to support, we have revived our moribund buses back on the road and I’m sure that by now the Provost of our Colleges will utilize these buses for committee jobs between major towns and our campuses so that the cost of transportation on them will be reduced and the staff members will have a ease of life and expend less on transportation across campuses”.