Subsidy: Reps hail NLC for suspending proposed strike, ask FG to implement resolutions

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for suspending its proposed strike that would have commenced Wednesday over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The House said that accepting to negotiate with the federal government was also commendable.

The commendation followed a motion moved by Hon. Idem Unyime at the plenary session.

Adopting the motion, the House which acknowledged the huge expenditure hitherto made on subsidy however urged the federal government to ensure that the money was channeled to other developmental projects, even as the lawmakers called for the implementation to the resolutions reached with the organized labour unions that led to the suspension of the planned industrial strike action.