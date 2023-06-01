Subsidy removal will boost sovereign wealth fund — NSIA

NNPC fuel station along Social Club Road shut, following sudden scarcity of petrol across Lagos state. Photo: Akeem Salau

By Yinka Kolawole, with agency report

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has said that the removal of fuel subsidies is expected to boost the amount of cash available to the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.

NSIA’s chief investment officer, Kola Owodunni, told a panel at the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute conference in London yesterday that the move would help bolster NSIA finances by allowing more oil revenue to reach the government, adding that NSIA is expecting to receive $100 million to $200 million this year from the government.

According to him, much of the excess revenue that would have gone to NSIA in recent years went to subsidies, adding, “with the removal of subsidies, we expect to see more money”.

Owodunni said NSIA received roughly $50 million last year, after getting virtually nothing in 2021.

He however, noted that they obtained money each year that was earmarked for projects in the presidential infrastructure fund, adding that the expectation is that Tinubu would improve the investment environment.

Owodunni said an oil reform law signed by previous administration of Muhammadu Buhari in 2022 had changed the formula of what the NSIA would receive. It earmarked a certain percentage of money based on the price of oil, rather than the previous, more complicated formula that incorporated prices and production.

“The new formula will take effect gradually as companies with production-sharing contracts with the government move to the new law as their previous contracts expire’’.