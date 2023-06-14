Subsidy removal: Don carpets reduction of school hours, others

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The outgoing Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies of the University of Benin(Uniben), Professor Felix Okieimen has criticized some state governments that have reduced working days as a palliative for the removal of fuel subsidies just as he called on the government to pay more attention to the welfare of teachers, especially science with special focus on Chemistry teachers, as done in Germany where teachers are paid highest salaries.

Addressing a press conference as part of his retirement activities put together by the Department of Chemistry of the University, Okieimen also pooh-poohed the recently introduced student loan by the federal government on the ground that there was no guarantee of jobs for those who would benefit and thereby further subjecting them to pains after payment.

He said the Nigerian government was not sincere about its policies in the education sector insisting that the government is funding education properly.

On the reduction in the number of days to work, he said “Why put education as less important? If health workers must come to work every day why will teachers be told to abandon their pupils for two days of the week?

“It just shows the mindset of the ruling class about the value they placed on education generally. It should be the other way round.”

He said the Chemistry Department of the university has patent rights on some research but because of poor funding, it cannot produce those things in commercial quantities.

Okieimen who said he had spent 47 years in the school and 34 years as a professor with his 45th PhD student on hand, “It appears that this country hates people that have knowledge. Once you’re knowledgeable they bring you down. In Germany, teachers are paid the highest salary. Without teachers, we won’t be where we are. So, why not give them their due respect? Why are teachers relegated to the background? Why are they considered the poverty index of this country?

“If you say you have free education for public schools, for who? For the minority of the pupils? Is that free education? We are not doing education good service by the leadership. It is only right that teachers, especially Chemistry teachers, should be given their right of place in the scheme of things.”