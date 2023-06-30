Subsidy removal: Be patient with Tinubu, Ooni begs Nigerians

President Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, yesterday, urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu on his decision to remove fuel subsidy, saying this is the only way to avert the looming explosion awaiting the country.

The Ooni, in a chat with Vanguard in Ibadan, described President Tinubu as a decisive leader, who is ready to serve the nation with his depth of knowledge and experience.

The monarch said: “Tinubu is a very decisive leader, I want to urge everybody, especially the youths of this country to be patient with him, he is focused; God has blessed him.

“In everything that he has been doing, he has been very consistent over the last thirty years and is now for him to give back to the country.

“We should keep praying for him every day. The president is getting stronger, and wiser and his public rating keeps going up.

“I am very positive his going to be the best president ever produced in Nigeria.”