Subsidy removal: Adeleke to unveil palliatives – Spokesperson

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke will soon unveil palliatives to cushion the effect of recent subsidy removal.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed while featuring on a local television programme in the state on Sunday.

He said the planned intervention will cover support for public transport, monitoring of fuel stations and public sector work time reviews.

He said top officials are finalising the state palliative plan in line with the directives of Mr Governor, adding that the plan is to be sustainable, impactful and result oriented.

“Mr Governor is set to announce the state plan to cushion the effect of hike in fuel price. Our Governor is pro-people and pro-worker.

“He wants an all encompassing intervention in which all strata of the society will benefit”, he said.

Mallam Olawale stressed that the governor is working tirelessly to make life bearable for the people of Osun State in all ramifications

He urged all and sundry to support the present administration in Osun State with prayers and through payment of their taxes for them to continue enjoying the dividends of democracy.