Subsidy: Osun to introduce free bus rides, adjust working days

As Adeleke, Oyinlola, PDP stakeholders harp on unity

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration will soon introduce free bus rides and adjust working days for public servants to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Governor, while speaking at Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, stakeholders meeting at the party Secretariat in Osogbo on Friday, said the state government is working to make living easy for the populace in the state.

“We (Osun Government) will soon introduce public transport buses. We are working on adjusted work hours and days. We want to make live easy and enjoyable for our people.

“This administration has been working in line with our election promises and the agenda of the party. We are implementing programmes and projects in education, health and infrastructures: what the APC could not achieve in four years, we have achieved in under seven months.

“We have positioned the public service, build roads, bridges and channelisation. We have commenced payment of salary and pension debt. I am assuring you that we will not relent to achieve our goal”.

Addressing party stakeholders, the governor said he will run an inclusive government that leaves no one behind, saying “We will all be accommodated. We will be fair to all. I appreciate your support then and now. This is your government. We shall all realize the fruits of our labour,” he said.

In their separate remarks, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Osun Assembly Speaker, Adewale Egbedun and Senator Kamarudeen Oyewumi commended the governor for delivering good governance within a short time in office.

They all stressed the need for love, unity and focus among party stakeholders to sustain the current quality leadership stride in the state.

The meeting was attended by party stakeholders across the state, including elected lawmakers at the state and National Assembly, and party stalwarts across local and state.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the party Chairman, Sunday Bisi said the gathering was to foster unity within the party and ensure that the government does not lose focus on its people-driven agenda.