Subsidy: Ogun threatens to withdraw license, C of O of erring filling station

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has inaugurated task force to monitor the sale of petroleum products, sounding a note of warning that any erring filling station found hoarding or inappropriately dispensing the products, would be shut, have its license and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) revoked.

The task force, which comprised of government officials and security agencies including the Police, Civil Defence, Amotekun and the So-Safe Corps, as well as a former Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Mr. Biyi Odubote, has the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Olu. Ola. Aikulola as its Chairman.

Speaking after the inauguration in Abeokuta, Chairman of the task force, Dr. Ola. Aikulola, stated that the step was as a result of the hike in fuel price and hoarding of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol by some filling stations across the State.

Aikulola said the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration wants to ensure that motorists do not suffer any form of hardship in securing the product, adding that its hike or hoarding would have negative effects on the economy and all areas of life, and appealed to filling stations to be responsible and avoid any form of inappropriate actions.

According to him, “the task force is empowered to enforce its mandate. We are hoping that filling stations will oblige us, but if it has to get to the level where we have to shut a station the government will not hesitate to do so”, Aikulola said.

He also called on motorists across the State to be well-behaved, assuring that the government would not allow their interests to be trampled upon.