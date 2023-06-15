Subsidy: Obada urges Nigerians to bear with Tinubu

…Makes case for appointment of Okotete as Minister

By Jimitota Onoyume

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC , in Delta state Chief Charles Obada, has urged Nigerians to bear with the federal government over the removal of fuel subsidy, saying the nation will soon begin to see the gains.

Obada who spoke in Agbarho, Ughelli north local government area at a memorial programme he organised for his late father , General Orho Obada rtd , lauded a female leader of the party, Hon Stella Okotete for her effective mobilization for the victory of the party in the local government and the state.

Describing Okotete as a committed leader of the APC he enjoined President Bola Tinubu to appoint her into his cabinet.

“Hon Stella Okotete is one of the dependable and committed leaders of our party. She worked tirelessly for the victory of the party in our local government and the state. I enjoin Mr President to appoint her into his cabinet “

He further spoke.glowinvgly of his late father, General Obada, saying few years after his passage his absence was still felt greatly by the family.

“General was a loving father. We miss him very dearly , it is like he passed just yesterday. We are here celebrating his beautiful memories “.

While congratulating Hon Francis Waive representing Ughelli north,south,Udu federal constituency in the House of Representatives and Hon Obokpare Spencer Ohwofa , member representing Ughelli north state constituency II for the official proclamation of their Houses Obada prayed God to guard them as they discharge their service as lawmakers.

On the governorship election petition tribunal Obada said the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Senator Ovie OmoAgege was hopeful of victory.

He urged members of the APC to continue to pray for victory of Senator OmoAgege at all levels of the case , including the Supreme court.