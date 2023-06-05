Subsidy: Makinde constitutes salary review committee

Governor Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has constituted a committee to review workers’ wages in the state.

The committee, which was constituted during a meeting with labour leaders in the state at the Executive Chambers, has eight weeks to turn in its report.

Governor Makinde said following the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), it became imperative for the government to take another look at the salary structure to cushion its effects on workers.

He said, “For us, with all sincerity, I think it is time to engage and ensure that we are proactive, irrespective of what is coming from the federal level. We are already prepared for it here and we can run our own programmes.

“Yes, the fuel subsidy removal is going to affect all of us but we do have control over certain things in Oyo State, and one of these is to be proactive and engage ourselves. They may call for strike or certain actions at the federal level but the labour leaders in Oyo State must be aware of our own situation.

“So, we must appreciate the fact that our economy is fragile. We must be proactive and set the tone without prejudice to whatever negotiation that is happening at the federal level.”

At the meeting attended by Oyo State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kayode Martins and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Olatunbosun Olabiyi, the governor also said, “I can say it to the whole world that in Oyo State there is no trust deficit between the government and labour leaders. It actually goes both ways.

If we agree on what to do, I don’t look back, and if you have my commitment on anything, you should not look back. Whatever that is happening at the national level should not create any trust deficit between us. So, I welcome you all to Omituntun 2.0.”

The Governor also seized the opportunity to express his appreciation to the Labour leaders for their support during his first term in office.

In his reaction, the NLC chairman said minimum wage review was overdue. He then called on the state government to work towards its quick realization.

The meeting had in attendance Labour unions leaders, the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal; Head of Service, Bunmi Oni; former Deputy Governor, Ambasador Taofeek Arapaja; former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; former Special Adviser on Labour, Bayo Titilola-Sodo; wife of former governor, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja; and traditional leaders, among others.