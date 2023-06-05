Subsidy: FG, NLC meet again in Aso Rock

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the representatives of the federal government team are currently meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The NLC, led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, arrived at the Presidential Villa about 5:45pm.

NLC had on Sunday boycotted the meeting with government over the recent announcement of President Bola Tinubu after his inauguration on May 29 that “subsidy is gone.”

The announcement triggered price hike not only the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, but goods and services that has drawn the ire of the NLC.

The Organised Labour had on Wednesday last week, met with the government team but the meeting ended in deadlock and was rescheduled for Sunday.

But the NLC refused to honour the Sunday meeting alleging that it was ambushed by government with the new price template from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, where the pump price is fixed above N500 and demanded that government should revert to the old pump price before there will any meaningful negotiation.

The government team at the meeting included former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Hon. James Faleke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju among others.