Subsidy: FG, Labour resume dialogue

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government and organised labour are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the proposed palliatives on subsidy removal.

The meeting is expected to take a decision on the demands made by organised labour and the proposed palliatives from the government to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

In their last meeting, the Federal Government and the two labour centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, agreed to continue their discussions on June 19.

Present at the meeting are the delegation of the NLC, led by its President, Joe Ajaero, the delegation of the TUC led by its President, Festus Osifo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Special Adviser for Revenue, Zachaeus Adedeji and the Special Adviser for Energy, Olu Verheijen and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachallom Daju.

Others are the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL, Mele Kyari, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, the CEO of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed among others