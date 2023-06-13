Student’s Loan Bill: Onjeh hails President Tinubu, commends Gbajabiamila

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, has showered encomiums on His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for signing the Students’ Loan Bill into Law.

In a statement issued to the Press, Comrade Onjeh expressed optimism that the new law will ameliorate the sufferings of indigent students and reduce the dropout rate in institutions of higher learning. The Law, he stated, could not have come at a more opportune time considering the prevailing harsh economic climate occasioned by the rising cost of living.

Comrade Onjeh also commended the Chief of Staff to the President,Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila,the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives,who initiated the Bill as a parliamentarian.He stated that he and all former NANS Presidents and students across Nigeria will continue to appreciate him for initiating the Bill and seeing it to fruition.He believes students will appreciate him accordingly.

The statement further read that the law is poised to bring succour to many intelligent but indigent students who are compelled to take time off their studies in search of menial jobs to earn money to pay for their tuition and upkeep.It will proffer a lasting solution to the needless distractions suffered by many less- privileged students in the course of pursuing their higher education.

A former President of NANS and West African Students Union( WASU),Comrade Onjeh has been a long time advocate of the law,and the Students’ Loan Bill was one of the demands he made at a grand rally he organized in Abuja in 2002 tagged: Save Education,Save the Future

Onjeh therefore urged students across the nation to avail themselves of this unique education financing opportunity, while equally appealing to the implementers of the noble law to ensure that the loans are awarded to only those who truly need them,rather than dishing them out as largesse to the children of influential people who have no need for them,as was the case of the social intervention programmes of past administrations