Students loan, a ‘Greek gift’ – CSO warns stakeholders

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The students loan bill recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu has been described as a Greek gift if not properly reviewed for implementation.

Briefing newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, a Coordinator of the Coalition of Civil Society organisations in Osun state under the aegis of The Osun Masterminds, TOM, Oladapo Ebenezer said the loan, on the face, is a good initiative, but the conditions attached to it is too cumbersome for the ordinary masses.

According to him, the condition set for accessibility of the loan seems to have made it impossible for those that really needs it. To insist that only those earning below N500,000 can access and that such person will need a level 12 civil servant as guarantor, is almost impossible.

“It is better for every stakeholders, students, parents, lecturers, especially, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to engage the federal government on the workability of the loan.

“Passing the bill into law is a good way to start, but we must look at it workability, suitability and where necessary, review to fit the need of the indigent students across the country”, he said.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his bravery in removing the fuel subsidy which was used to embezzled our commonwealth, the Executive Director of the group, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, stressed the need for the federal government to ameliorate the suffering unleashed on the populace through a proper palliative prigrammes.

He said, “The removal shows that President Tinubu is willing and ready to take the difficult decisions for the growth and development of our dear country and her people.”