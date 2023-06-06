Strike: Embrace dialogue, monarch tells labour unions 

By Shina Abubakar

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, has pleaded with the organised labour unions to embrace dialogue over the removal of fuel subsidy, rather than embarking on industrial action.

Oluwo, in a statement, yesterday, by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem, said subsidy had remained a clog in the nation’s wheel of progress, and sought the unions’ understanding in making sure it become history.

While admonishing the union leaders not to subject themselves to be used as political instrument to retain subsidy regime which enriches few individuals, he charged the organised labour to embrace the roundtable towards getting living wage and other palliatives for the populace.