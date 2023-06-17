Stopping plane to kiss Pique my most romantic memory ever – Shakira 

Shakir
Colombian singer Shakira, has revealed that stopping a plane just to kiss her former partner and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique was the most romantic memory ever in her life.
Recall that Shakira had a well-documented long-term relationship with Pique in the past.
The duo were together for over a decade before breaking up last year.
However, Shakira has now revealed a story about their much-discussed relationship via AS Tikitakas.
Shakira said, “I remember flying from Marrakech to Croatia. We were flying over Barcelona and I asked the pilot of the plane if he could land briefly just to give Gerard a kiss.
“It’s the most romantic thing I’ve ever done in my life. I don’t know if the Tax Agency will have computed it as one day in Spain.”
Pique has been in a relationship with Clara Chia Martin for a while, while Shakira started a new chapter in her life when she moved to Miami, United States, along with their kids Milan and Sasha.
