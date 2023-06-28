Stop using Akeredolu’s ill health to settle political scores, Ondo Obas tell politicians

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

Traditional rulers in Ondo state, have asked politicians in the state to pray for the quick recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, instead of using his absence to settle political scores.

Chairman of the State Council of Obas, the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, who led others to organise a prayer session for the governor, said this in Akure, the state capital.

The prayer session which was held at the cocoa conference hall of the Governor’s office had Monarchs from across the State in attendance.

Oba Aladelusi frowned at the unnecessary uproar by people who wanted to use the Governor’s absence to settle political issues.

He urged them not to plunge the state into any form of unnecessary and avoidable upheaval.

According to him “Rather than causing unnecessary tension, the politicians should rather come together and pray for the Governor and the state to seek the good of the land.

The Christian prayer was led by the Olujigba of Ijigba, Akure, Oba (Rev’d.) Luyi Rotimi, who prayed that God should grant the governor a quick recovery so that he can continue the good work he is doing.

The Monarch who quoted various scriptures said that there are abounding examples where God healed the sick irrespective of the cause and kind of illness.

The Abodi of Ikale, Oba G.B Faduyile led other traditional rulers to offer traditional prayers for the governor whom he described as a pride to Ondo State and the country at large.

The Chief Imam of Akure who was represented by the Imam of Gaga Community, Alhaji Yusuf Agbesinga led Islamic prayer for the Governor and the state at large.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akure, Adeyeye Michael, said that the Obas decided to come together to seek the face of God collectively having offered prayer at their different domain at different time.

Oba Aladetoyinbo, described the governor as a fearless leader who had done so much for the state in terms of security and infrastructure.

“Therefore, what the Obas can do at this critical time is to pray for him so that he can continue the good works that he is doing in the State and Nigeria.

In another development, the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress in the state, Ade Adetimehin, in a statement, allayed fears that the party was polarized.

Adetimehin in the statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said that “We seize this opportunity to allay any fear that we are polarized.

He noted that “Mr. Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and his deputy, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, are on the same page, working for the infrastructural and socioeconomic development of the State.

“The party views the electoral fortunes of the APC at all levels as divine arrangements. It is not common for a party that swims against both religious and economic tide to prevail unscratched in a general election.

“The party further expresses delight at the dedication of men and women of faith, who set aside quality time to seek the face of the Almighty God on the political tsunami that ravaged the Sunshine State in recent times. We remain unperturbed.

Adetimehin said that “The victory songs and the peace being experienced today might not be there without your prayers and sacrifices. We implore you to always place Nigeria ahead of personal gains.