Stop peddling rumour, intensify prayers for Akeredolu – Ondo Speaker begs

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide, has asked the people of the state and beyond to stop peddling rumour about the health of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, but to intensify prayers for his quick recovery.

Rt. Hon Olamide, gave the advice during a prayer session for the quick recovery of the governor, held at St Andrew Cathedral Church, in Owo.

While speaking at the intervention program, the Speaker, urged the people not to be despair adding that all shall be well with the governor.

He appealed to the people of the state “to stop peddling rumours about the health of the governor of the State but intensify prayers to God to grant him quick recovery.

Olamide was optimistic that the governor would come back stronger and continue to work for the upliftment of the state and the betterment of the people of the state.

Several prayer sessions were held by clergymen for restoration of sound health for the governor and his quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade, also appealed for continued support and prayers for the governor Akeredolu

Arogundade, speaking during the rededication ceremony of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owaluwa, Owo, lauded the governor for taking it upon himself to bring consolation to the people of Owo, the Catholic Church, and the families affected by last year’s tragic massacre

The ceremony was part of a weeklong activities to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the massacre that claimed the lives of 41 church worshippers and several others injured.

He also lauded the governors “unwavering determination to go to any lengths, even risking his position, to seek justice for the victims and families of the June 5 terrorist attack on the Catholic Church.

” ln a special way, I want to express my gratitude to Arakunrin Akeredolu. I am thankful to him because he took the attack personally. He was willing to do anything, even risking his position, to fight for justice.

“The Governor assumed the responsibility of bringing consolation and solace to all those who were wounded. When it comes to compassion and doing what is right, there is no state like Ondo state.

He also appreciated members of the Relief Fund Management Committee of the State government for their efforts in taking care of the victims.

Arogundade also praised the governor for the establishment of the magnificent Memorial Park, which demonstrates the State’s recognition of the value and sanctity of human life.

Cash were presented to the victims and family members of the Owo massacre by the Owo Terrorists Attack Relief Fund Management Committee of the State government.

The gesture was to further assisting them and alleviating the effects of the barbaric attack.