Stop killing Rivers people, Fubara urges herdsmen amidst anti-open grazing law

Gov. Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Siminialayi Fubara has urged herdsmen in Rivers state to desist from killings and destruction of farmlands in the state amidst reluctance to enforce extant anti-open grazing law.

Despite establishing the Rivers State Anti-Open Grazing Law with stiff penalties for offenders since August of 2021 under former Governor Nyesom Wike, the state government continues to shy away from enforcing the law as herders engage in open grazing with impunity, with attendant tales of havocs in different parts of the state.

Passing the caution to the herds through visiting Islamic clerics who visited Government House Port Harcourt, Thursday, Governor Fubara complained that some members of their fold were destroying livelihoods of others and government would be compelled to wield full force of the law bring them to justice.

He said: “Local Governments are complaining, so I expect results in a couple of weeks by calling these people who practice open grazing to order in Ikwerre, Etche, Ahoada East, Ahoada West and parts of Emohua Local Government Areas. They shouldn’t be harassing the people and should stop killing them in their farms.”

He assured on keeping channels of communication with the Muslim community open because as they were critical stakeholders in governance who should enjoy the benefits of prevailing peace to do their business and worship without molestation in the state.

Leader of the delegation, and Vice President General, Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Uhor, vowed that Muslims will not be involved in using religion to destabilize the State, pledging support for the policy and programmes of the state.