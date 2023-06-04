Stop dating sugar daddies, Evia Simon charges young girls

By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvaceous Nollywood actress, Evia Simon, famous for her lavishly provocative backside has warned young girls to desist from dating sugar daddies as it is very wrong and a big sin before God.

“Having sex outside marriage is bad enough and a big sin.

Now, having an affair with a sugar daddy is an added sin which is wrong in the eye of the Lord. All I will say is, young girls dating sugar daddies should please stop it. Focus on your studies or business. You can all make it big in life if you are determined. Most of you, young girls are destroying people’s homes and also destroying your lives as a teenager and even if you have to have an affair with a married man try and keep it to yourself and not be causing problems in their homes,” she declares in a chat

Speaking on marriage, she said, “ The word “marriage” is big because it’s a school you will never graduate from. It’s where two people come together to form a union as husband and wife to become one. So many women go into marriage for many reasons which I find very annoying and improper and they end up breaking up after six months. Don’t get married if you are not mentally and spiritually ready to; if you can’t trust, forgive, learn ,understand and make amends. But marriage is sweet if you get to marry your friend , your gist and gossip partner. A lot of women are waiting for marriage to get out of poverty, which is very wrong.”

Evia Simon is an actress as well as a producer