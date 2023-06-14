Stop chasing shadows; defend alleged money laundering, vote buying – APC tells Adebutu

Abiodun (right) and Adebutu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has again called the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr Oladipupo Adebutu, to stop chasing shadows and return home to face the criminal charges of money laundering and vote-buying that the Federal Government has preferred against him.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Olusola Ogunsanya Blessed said, “It was regrettable that instead of Mr. Adebutu having his day in court to defend himself against the weighty charges of money laundering and vote-buying, which the Federal Government preferred against him, the fugitive is shamelessly spewing rubbish from his hideout in the United Kingdom.

The statement read, “It is high time Mr. Adebutu stopped chasing shadows. If he knows and he is sure that his hands are clean, he should be bold and manly enough to come home and defend himself against the charges that the Federal Government has preferred against him.

“He should know that his trial has nothing to do with the Governor of Ogun State.The offences he is alleged to have committed are against the Federal Government and its institutions. And the relevant bodies have acted appropriately. So, he should carry his cross like a man and defend himself or face the consequences of his actions.

“Coming up with phantom allegations against our party and the state governor is nothing but an afterthought, jejune and utterly puerile.

There is indubitable evidence that Ladi Adebutu operates over 77 bank accounts. There is undeniable evidence that he used one of the accounts with Zenith Bank to preload N10,000 in over 200,000 Verve ATM Cards”.

“The Rule of Law encapsulates fair hearing, which Adebutu has been offered via police invitation for him to make statement, but he chose to shun the invitation and flee the country while talking from both sides of his mouth that his life was threatened, whereas his lawyers wrote to the police that he was already abroad for “medicals and his return could only be determined by his doctors”

“While praying that he recovers from his undisclosed “sickness” that has made him to remain abroad for over a month, we want him to know that the laws of the land would not wait for him forever.”