Stock market soars by 5.5% as forex reforms gets underway

…Investors gain N1.67trn

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The stock market, last week, soared by 5.5 percent after the federal government kick started a reform of the Foreign Exchange (Forex) market.

The government had on Wednesday, June 15, 2023 announced measures to liberalise the forex market.

The measures included the elimination of multiple exchange rates by abolishing all segmentations in the market.



The reform also allowed banks the freedom to buy and sell forex at any rate based on willing buyer, willing seller model.



Rumours of the planned reforms had ignited a pisitive run in the market on Tuesday before the official announcement on Wednesday.

However, the market pulled back on Friday as investors book profit, resulting in a 0.33 percent loss.

Nonetheless, investors recorded a N1.67 trillion gains after the market capitalisation advanced to N32.126 trillion from N30.455 trillion at the beginning of the week.



Also, the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) appreciated to 59,000.96 points from 55,930.97 points at the beginning of week, thus representing a 5.5 percent increase.



Consequently, the month-to-date (MtD) and year-to-date (YtD) returns for the index increased to +5.8 percent and +15.1 percent, respectively.



Sectoral performance was positive with banking sector leading the pack with 12.6 percent, followed by the oil and gas sector (+11.9%), insurance (+9.0%), consumer goods (+4.1%), and industrial goods.

In terms of activity levels, the trading volume and value grew by 94.7 percent and 35.3 percent 4.276 billion and N62.176 billion respectively.



Analysts at Cordros Capital opined that the profit-taking that commenced on Friday would extend into the new week, saying: “We expect profit-taking activities following the recent rally in the market.

“However, we expect this to be tempered by bargain-hunting activities from “early bird” investors ahead of the H1-23 earnings season.”