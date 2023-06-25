Stay away from those working against God, Cleric tells Tinubu

— Wants VP to meet with Fulani to end kidnapping

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has advised President Bola Tinubu to avoid those pushing him against God.

Specifically, Giwa warned Tinubu not to seek help from or relate with Microsoft Co-founder, Bill Gates.

President Tinubu met with Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates last week, reiterating his commitment to partner with him on healthcare development.

Tinubu, at the meeting in Abuja, promised to do everything required to work with Bil Gates, particularly in the area of eradicating polio, measles, malaria, and other diseases ravaging the world.

However, Giwa while speaking in Akure, weekend, said it was impossible to make a deal with the devil without facing the repercussions.

He said,” Tell the president to run away from those supporting same-sex marriage, stay away from those preparing the way for Antichrist to take over the world.

“The devil won’t give you anything without getting something back from you. Why are you working with those who are against God?

“Someone asked me during the week in this church that, ‘ daddy, can’t you see that president Tinubu is performing? I said, how? It’s too early to commend, and it’s too early to criticise his government.

“He is wining and dining with the rulers of the world, he needs to tread carefully. His wife should call, and quickly advise him to stay away from those who want to wage war against God’s people.

“These people brought Covid-19, but God thwarted their plans because it wasn’t time in God’s eyes. They are doing everything possible to weaken God’s children; they hate God’s people.

“Do not mingle with them, they want the entire world to be vaccinated. Please, stop and think twice before it’s too late, be warned.”

Speaking further, the cleric also called on the vice president, Kashim Shettima to urgently have a meeting with his fulani kinsmen to put an end to kidnapping and other security issues in the country

“Let me also call on the vice president, Kashim Shettima to summon an emergency meeting with his kinsmen in order to end kidnapping, and other security challenges in Nigeria.

Giwa said “He should know that all eyes are on him, and Nigerians will hold him responsible if this situation continues. Farmers want to feel to go to their farms. We want to also sleep with our eyes closed.