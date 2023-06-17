Status quo should be maintained in Imo Chapter Executive led by Duruimo — NNPP NWC

Urges INEC to test-run its BVAS before Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi Elections to avoid embarrassment

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE National Working Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has nullified all actions taken by some officers of the Imo state chapter suspending the state chairman, Chief Charles Duruimo .

The leadership of NNPP has therefore directed that status quo should be maintained in the Imo State Chapter Executive led by Chief Charles Duruimo, saying that all actions taken by the two sides in the leadership disagreement have however been declared null and void, and of no effect in running the affairs of the party in Imo State.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Dr. Agbo Major who noted that the action taken so far in Imo State was in violation of the party’s constitution, just as he said that the state executive would be invited to Abuja for an amicable resolution of the dispute.

Ahead of the Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States gubernatorial election, the NNPP Spokesperson has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC should adequately test-run its Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) to avoid what he described as awkward story of glitches, hitches and manipulations that characterized the 2023 general election leading to numerous petitions at various Election Petition Tribunals across the country challenging the outcome of the polls.

According to NNPP, INEC should ensure that every vote matters and should be counted and count in the overall results as that would be the only way to consolidate the nation’s frail democracy and reaffirms Nigerians’ confidence in the electoral process.

Agbo Major said, “Recently, there is a leadership disagreement in the Imo State Chapter of our great party in which the State Chairman, Chief Charles Duruimo was purportedly suspended by aggrieved officers in the State over alleged anti-party activities. Chief Duruimo dismissed his removal, stating that his leadership had earlier suspended the officers and members involved in the plot to sack him.

“The national leadership of the party led by Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali has stepped into the matter with a view to amicably resolving it in the interest of the party and the good people of Imo State who desire a new and better Nigeria on the platform of NNPP. Accordingly, the National Working Committee (NWC) directs that status quo should be maintained in the Imo State Chapter Executive led by Chief Charles Duruimo. All actions taken by the two sides in the leadership disagreement are null and void, and of no effect in running the affairs of the party in Imo State.

“The affected officers of the party in Imo State did not explore the appropriate channel of communication and procedure in handling the dispute in line with the clear provisions of NNPP’s constitution. In the next few days, the Imo State Executive will be invited to Abuja to firmly resolve the matter and move the party forward.

“The need for peace, unity, teamwork and synergy in running the affairs of the party in Imo State cannot be overemphasized as we prepare for the November 2023 governorship election in the State. NNPP is poised to win Imo State gubernatorial poll and will not allow an intra party squabble to distract it from winning the State, thus expand its frontiers in the nation’s democratic space. Having fielded credible, competent and resourceful candidates in Kogi and Bayelsa States, NNPP is equally resolute in winning the two States.

“NNPP demands free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should provide a free playing field to all political parties and their candidates participating in the polls and ensure the people’s mandates are respected.

“The electoral umpire should adequately test-run its Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) to avoid the awkward story of glitches, hitches and manipulations that characterized the 2023 general election leading to numerous petitions at various Election Petition Tribunals across the country challenging the outcome of the polls. Every vote matters and should be counted and count in the overall results. This is the only way to consolidate the nation’s frail democracy and reaffirms Nigerians’ confidence in the electoral process.

“With an action Governor, two distinguished Senators, 20 honourable House of Representatives and several States House of Assembly members, NNPP is set to bolster the nation’s constitutional rule as the fastest growing political party in Nigeria. The party is strongly determined to make Nigeria a land of justice, freedom and equal opportunities where all citizens are at liberty to aspire to achieve their lifetime goals and ambitions; a land to live in peace, prosperity and happiness. The party’s elected members will uphold this fundamental mission as we jointly build a new Nigeria citizens will be proud of.

“NNPP will effectively play its role of constructive opposition, provide compassionate leadership and point the way forward as we collectively restore the dignity, honour, prestige and prosperity of our fatherland.”