Stakeholders commend FG’s appointment of Abdulkadir Nasir as NSIP National Coordinator

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Forum of Focal Persons of the National Social Investment Program (NSIP) in Nigeria and members of the Humanitarian Directorate of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, have praised Federal Government over the appointment of Abdulkadir Mohammed Nasir as the National Coordinator of NSIP.

It would be recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Abdulkadir Mohammed Nasir as the National Coordinator for the National Social Investment Agency (NSIP) which garnered widespread commendation and support by many esteemed organisations and individuals.

Speaking in Lokoja on Thursday, Prince Abdulkareem Suleiman Onyekehi, the Publicity Secretary of the Forum of NSIP, expressed utmost confidence in the abilities of Nasir to deliver on the agency’s mandate.

Prince Onyekehi, who is also the Special Adviser to the Kogi Governor on Special Projects and the State Focal Person of NSIP, expressed the full support of the Forum for the national coordinator.

Onyekehi, who served as Deputy Director Humanitarian- Social Directorate (North-Central) in the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said the Forum believed that Nasir possessed the necessary experience, capacity, and expertise to excel as the National Coordinator of the newly established NSIP Agency.

“The Forum of NSIP expressed their deep appreciation to the 9th National Assembly led by the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for promptly passing the bill, and for their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of impoverished Nigerians.

Prince Onyekehi noted that the NSIP has made remarkable progress in enhancing livelihoods, providing nourishment to school children, empowering unemployed youths, and supporting small-scale businesses.

He added that the Programme had delivered crucial cash grants to vulnerable households, and played a vital role in alleviating poverty, creating millions of jobs, empowering women and youth, enhancing enrollment in public primary schools, facilitating access to finance, and bolstering the businesses of smallholder farmers and traders.

On her part, Hajia Maryam Salihu Ibrahim, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Humanitarian-Social Directorate (North-Central) of the Tinubu-lShettima Presidential Campaign Council, also praised the appointment of Nasir.

She expressed confidence in Nasir’s unwavering integrity, extensive experience, and exceptional technical expertise, saying his appointment would guarantee the successful implementation of social intervention programs with innovation.

“Abdulkadir Mohammed Nasir will bring his wealth of experience to his new role, having served as the pioneer Focal Person of NSIP in Katsina State and holding the position of outgoing Special Adviser to the Governor of Katsina State”, she said.

Abdulkadir Nasir also served as the Executive Chairman of Funtua LGA and was a former member of the House of Representatives, representing the Malumfashi/Kafur Federal Constituency in Katsina State from 2007 to 2011.

Nasir’s contributions extend further as he served as the Deputy Director of Humanitarian-Social (North West) in the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and held the esteemed position of National Chairman of the Forum of Focal Persons of NSIP.