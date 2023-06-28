Stakeholders advocate biodegradable products to promote environmental sustainability

By Cynthia Alo

IN line with global efforts to combat carbon footprints, key stakeholders from various sectors have called for the adoption and production of biodegradable products for a sustainable environment.

The stakeholders, including the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, NASME, and NIMR made the call at a stakeholders’ forum on nose mask production from biodegradable polymers.

Others are the Nigeria Council for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos State University, LASU, and National Biosafety Management, NBMA

The forum was organized by the Project Development and Design Department of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research in Lagos, FIIRO.

The stakeholders also emphasized the urgent need for increased investment in research and development to enhance various sectors of the economy.

In his remarks, the Deputy Director, Sanitation Services Department of Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Omoyeni Balogun, said embracing eco-friendly products and utilizing local materials were essential steps in reducing the environmental impact of plastic wastes and promoting sustainability.

Speaking on the theme, “Biodegradable Polymer: Pathway to a Greener Future,” Professor Abdulganiyu Raji, who was represented by Dr. B. Oyefeso of the Department of Agriculture and Environmental Resources at the University of Ibadan, explained the significance of bioplastics and biodegradable polymers.

He said: “For a sustainable environment to be established and to eliminate the disposal of non-degradable plastic waste in the environment, a lot of attention has been diverted to the production of bioplastics and biodegradable polymers due to their biodegradability and eco-friendly nature.

“The alarming growth of global plastic production has escalated the public debate on the environmental crisis and its impact on public health.”

”The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the challenges associated with waste management, underscoring the need for innovative research and environmental policies.

”Indiscriminate dumping and blocked drains during heavy rains exacerbate the plastic waste problem, leading to floods and health hazards.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, stakeholders’ planning committee at FIIRO, Dr.Bankole Kolawale, highlighted the importance of transitioning to biodegradable products.

“It is time for us to take responsibility for our environment and embrace sustainable alternatives. Biodegradable products offer a solution to the escalating problem of plastic waste, which poses a severe threat to our ecosystems and health.

”We must invest in research and development to promote the production and utilization of biodegradable materials across industries,” he said.

On her part, the Principal Investigator on the project , Dr. Omolola Oluwadara, noted that increased usage of nose masks during the pandemic had further exacerbated the waste disposal problem, as most masks were made from fossil-based polypropylene.

She said globally, only 9% of plastic waste was recycled, while 22% was mismanaged, adding that the consumption of plastics in Nigeria had surged by 116.26% in 15 years, amounting to 1.25 million tonnes.

She said: “During the pandemic, the nation had to depend mostly on imports from China and other parts of the world for the purchase of nosemask and personal protective gears to combat the effects of the pandemic.

“We were placed on the waiting list of foreign manufacturers and a lot of the citizenry had to resort to the use of fabric for the production of the nose mask which was serving as placebo and offered no real protection to the users.

”Therefore, the federal institute of industrial research is well positioned to make sure we are ready in case another pandemic hits and most importantly, that we move from fossil-based nose masks to a more sustainable option which is biomass-based and biodegradable.”