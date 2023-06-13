Stagnation: IGP orders assessment, promotion of Traffic Wardens

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the assessment of officers of the Traffic Warden Service of the Nigeria Police Force as part of the pre-condition for promotion to their next ranks.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi is sequel to continuation of the IGP’s drive to ensure the elevation of deserving officers of the Force to their next ranks on the basis of years in service, experience, and qualification.

It is also in furtherance of the IGP’s unwaveringly dedication to ensuring robust and equitable career progression within the Nigeria Police Force,

“The Traffic Wardens Service whose ranking differ from that of regular officers in line with Part XV of the Police Act 2020, are tasked with the general control and direction of motor traffic on the highway and assist pedestrians to close roads.

“They also perform duties of controlling vehicles stopping or parking in unauthorized places, and control, regulation and enforcement of laws relating to road traffic in Nigeria.

“The commitment of the Inspector-General of Police to ensuring proper career progression in the Nigeria Police Force is evident through the establishment of a transparent promotion system, emphasis on training and capacity building, provision of professional development opportunities, and the promotion of a conducive work environment”, he said.

“These initiatives collectively empower officers to reach their full potential, enhance their capabilities, and contribute effectively to the safety and security of the nation”, the FPRO added.