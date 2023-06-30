S’South youths hail NSCDC under Audi for tackling oil theft, soot

File photo

By Davies Iheamnachor

South-South Youth Initiative, SSYI, has hailed the efficient performance of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, under the leadership of its Commandant-General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, in tackling oil theft and its effect of soot in the oil rich-region, especially in Rivers State.

SSYI President, Saviour Imeabe, who spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that the corps had become more responsible and efficient in the discharge of its mandates following Audi’s dispositions and qualities.

Imeabe said: “We have carried out series of investigations on the CG and his activities in office as the Commandant-General of NSCDC. As a responsible organisation that deals with facts and not rumours or hearsay, we can state that CG Audi needs to be commended for his hardwork, commitment and bringing sanity to the corps.

“We are proud that with men like Audi, the nation is on the path of getting it right in the area of security. There is the growing need that people like Audi should be given more opportunities to function in public offices, if we must get to our Cannan land.”

Imeabe said the youths of the region decided to commend Audi to motivate other heads of security agencies under the President Bola Tinubu administration to always observe the rules of law in the conduct of their operations.

He also commended Audi for working effortlessly in the fight against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering, saying: “Before now, people lobby for promotion, but the CG eliminated this ill act and has maintained that only officer and men who qualify for merit are promoted or posted to areas where their services are needed for utmost performance of the corps on its task.

“He has eliminated nepotism, tribalism and favouritism in posting of personnel to South-South states, especially, Rivers State command. The CG has ensured due respect for federal character in the appointment and posting of state commandants. These were not given attention by his predecessors, but he has ensured that all parts of the nation are given equal attention.”