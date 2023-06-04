Sporting star, Manuel Ugarte makes decision on joining Chelsea

Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte has decided to join Chelsea despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea will pay around €60 million for Ugarte, according to a report from the Portuguese publication Record.

The deal, in addition, will include €5 million in bonuses to seal the agreement with Sporting CP.

According to Portuguese newspaper, Record Portugal, Chelsea have beaten PSG to the signing of Ugarte.

The deal is also said to have been expedited with the Uruguayan’s desire to move to west London with an announcement confirming his arrival expected in the coming days.

Ugarte has been one of the outstanding players in his position this season.

The Uruguayan, who operates as a defensive midfielder, has made 47 appearances for Sporting this season.

Commenting on Ugarte’s potential exit, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim admitted how tough it is to keep a player in the mold of Ugarte.

“I cannot comment on this issue because it is beyond me. Now, we know that it is difficult to keep players like Ugarte. Not just one club is interested, but several,” Amorim said.