Sport, digital entertainment firm empowers 2,000 through community impact initiative

By Etop Ekanem

Nigeria’s foremost sports and digital entertainment company, BetKing, has announced the second edition of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, tagged “BetKing Cares”.

This month-long endeavour will create transformative impact by promoting health and wellness in Nigerian communities across eight states.

With a projected impact on over 5,000 individuals, the outreach will focus on three key areas: maternal health, occupational health, as well as general health and wellness.

The BetKing Cares initiative which launched in April 2022, targeted numerous communities and impacted over 2,500 beneficiaries across the country.

This year, the campaign aims to deliver impactful medical, and food-provision services across several key states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Enugu, Kano, Benue, and Abia.

Speaking on this year’s campaign, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of KingMakers, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign’s potential impact across communities within Nigeria.

He said: “Embarking on a second edition of the BetKing Cares campaign reaffirms BetKing’s unwavering commitment to improving lives. We recognise the pivotal role that health and wellness play in building long-lasting communities.

“We also understand that initiatives such as the BetKing Cares Campaign are essential in communicating our stance as a socially responsible and ethical sports entertainment brand.”

Highlighting the campaign’s significance and the importance of partnerships in achieving communal impact, Dr Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo at Market Doctors said: “We are once again thrilled to partner BetKing, a brand known for its commitment to social responsibility and ethical practices.

“Just as we achieved last year, this transformative initiative aims to deliver vital healthcare services and generate awareness about health issues in Nigeria.

“We firmly believe that the BetKing Cares campaign aligns and effectively supports our organisation’s primary mission of promoting overall welfare in communities across thenation.”