Spectranet reveals expansion plans for Nigeria

…scoops two Awards @ BoICT 2023

By prince Osuagwu

Spectranet, Nigeria’s ‘foremost Internet Service Provider’ has been recognised, once again, as a serious brand in the Nigerian telecom industry, after it was named twice in the winning sheet of this year’s rebranded Africa Beacon of ICT and Leadership Awards, in Lagos.

The company received the “Best 4G LTE Internet Service Provider” and “Broadband Services Provider of the Year Awards”

Ken Nwogbo, Editor- in Chief and Chief Executive Officer Nigeria Communication Week, organisers of the Award, said that Spectranet emerged winner in the “Best 4G LTE Internet Provider of the Year and “Broadband Service Provider of the year” categories as a testament to it’s talents, innovations, contributions and commitments to the growth of the ICT industry.

He averred that Nigerians have recognized the company’s hard work, sincerity and dedication towards development of ICT industry in Africa, because the awards were decide through public votes.

CEO of Spectranet, Maneesh Kulshrestha, said the awards were for the subscribers that showed loyalty to the brand over the last ten years.

“This July makes 10 amazing years of delivering 4GLTE service to Nigerians. Our loyal subscribers are the reason we have come this far and this support we would never take for granted. We appreciate every feedback about our service and we are committed to putting our best foot forward, ensuring customer satisfaction always,” he added.

Kulshrestha also used the opportunity to reveal some of the company’s expansion plans.

“We are expanding to new states bringing high speed fibre internet to more Nigerian homes through our “Home Fiber” (FTTH) and “Fiber on Air” (WTTH) technologies.

“We are also focused on Positioning Spectranet as a prominent player in the Enterprise Business space, offering specialized and customized Enterprises Business solutions across our coverage areas” .

He said Spectranet has made huge financial and technical investments in line with its business philosophy of ensuring that customers continue to have the best internet connection in their offices, homes, and on the go.