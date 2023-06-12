Speakership: Youth Alliance holds rally, drums support for Abass

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a group, Youth Alliance for Renewed Hope, on Monday urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives to ensure the emergence of Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House.

The spokesperson for the group, Dami Adeyi said this during a rally held in Abuja and noted that Abass possessed the right qualities to lead the house for remarkable impact.

He said, “We are standing in solidarity in struggle and in intellectual capacity for Honorable Tajudeen Abbas. Our organization has aligned with the leadership of this new administration and also realigned with the candidacy of Honorable Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Also speaking, a memer of the EXCOs, Babatunde damilola (dambaba) said ,”Our organization, Youths alliance for renew hopes is here to reactivate that lost hope in to the realm of the new hope, and by doing so, we have aligned with the new leadership of this administration and also realigned with the speakership, Honorable Tajudeen Abbas, by affirming our love, support and solidarity with him.

“We are also commending World Oil Industries Limited ,Dukiya properties limited and Sebastine foundation for burn victims for their unrelenting efforts, we are very grateful to them.

“We decided to back him because we have checked and seen the fact that his a youth oriented person and in this administration, we are looking for leaders that are youth oriented that will pass bills to accelerate youth involvement, youth participate and progress in Nigeria.”

Another member, Peter Buraimoh Folajimi appealed with the members of house of assembly to give Abbas the opportunity to serve by massively voting for him.

He urged the youths in the grassroot to wakeup and work for the emergence of Abbas as the next speaker would be a renewed hope for Nigerian youths.

Also, Engr. Robert Ahen Chenge said Abbas was the right choice for the Speakership. He said, “We are here today to identify with the incoming leadership of the national assembly. The candidate of the right Honorable Tajudeen Abbas. We believe that the national APC committee has made the right choice.”