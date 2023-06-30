Speaker Abbas appoints ex-Anambra federal lawmaker, Ezenwakwo SA on political matters

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The former member of House of Representatives for Orumba North and South in Anambra State, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo has been appointed special assistant on political matters to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

Ezenwankwo contested the February 25 national assembly elections on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, but lost.

A group, the South East APC Vanguard, yesterday congratulated Ezewankwo on the appointment, describing it as well deserved.

According to the group, the appointment would benefit the people of South East immensely.

Leader of the group, Comrade Chinonso Onwuchekwe, at a news conference in Awka, ncommended the Speaker for finding the ex lawmaker worthy of the office, adding that having been a member of the House of Representatives, his experience would bring to bear in his new assiewgnment.

Onwuchekwe said: “Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo is an experienced politician and he would no doubt helpe the Honourable Speaker in steering the leadership of the House of Representatives in the right direction considering the enormous expectation of Nigerians from the present administration.

“We recall that Ezenwankwo, in 2021, worked so hard to install an APC governor in Anambra State and we are also aware that he has attracted projects in all the 31 communities in Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

“In fact, he was unanimously adopted as APC candidate in Orumba North and South Federal Constituency by majority of APC members in that constituency because of his popularity.

“The mark he made in APC during the 2021 governorship election is still fresh in our memory. We therefore state that his appointment as Special Assistant, Political Matters, (South East) to the Honourable Speaker is well deserved and meritorious.

“Majority of APC members in South East are happy with his appointment.and we wish to assure the Speaker that Ezenwankwo will deliver on his mandate”.

Onwuchekwe condemned the purported rejection of Ezenwankwo’s appointment by some people, saying that a non-existing APC group made series of publications and some malicious comments aimed at misleading unsuspecting members of the public regarding the well deserved appointment of Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo.