Some Igbo jubilate as Orji Uzor Kalu, Dave Umahi lose out in Senate President race

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

RESIDENTS of South East, have descended on the former Governor of Abia state and 9th Assembly Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, after he lost the 10th Assembly senate president seat to Godswill Akpabio.

Kalu, is one of the politicians and senators from South East who worked against Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, in the last presidential election, and was also vocal that it is not the turn of Ndigbo to produce the president to succeed ex-President Mohammadu Buhari.

The former Abia State Governor was captured in a video crying for alleged unfair treatment and imprisonment by the Nigerian State, saying that it is his turn as Igbo man to become the Senate President.

However, shortly after Senator Akpabio was announced as the Senate President, almost all the Radio Stations in Imo, Abia, Anambra Ebonyi and Enugu States made the Senate President’s seat contest as won by Akpabio, as a topic for the days discussion and phone in programme.

In one of the programmes by City Radio, monitored in Onitsha, callers lambasted the former Abia Governor for realizing that it is the turn of Ndigbo to produce the next Senate President when he claimed during the presidential election campaigns that it is not the turn of Ndigbo to produce the next president of the country because Peter Obi was in the contest.

Bemoaning the sabotage by some South East Governors and politicians, Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, single out Senator Uzor Kalu and the immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi, for their alleged ignoble role against the candidacy of Mr. Obi during the presidential election.

According to Bishop Ikeakor, “Uzor Kalu’s ambition to became the Senate President is shameful, this is a man who worked against his brother Mr. Peter Obi during the presidential election saying that it is not the turn of Ndigbo, now he wants to become the Senate President, he has realized that it is the turn of Ndigbo, he did not remember his role with Dave Umahi to stop Mr Peter Obi from becoming the president.

President of Osakwe Industrial Cluster Awada, near Onitsha, a Small and Medium Scale industry operators, Chief Johnson Okolo, while reacting to Uzor Kalu’s Senate President loss said that, not electing Senator Uzor Kalu and his Ebonyi State counterpart, Umahi or any Senator of APC or PDP from South East is a good step in a right direction because they said that anything President is not the turn of Ndigbo.

“Let me use this opportunity to advise our brother from Siuth East in politics like Orji Uzor Kalu and Umahi, that they should be careful with their utterances. Orji Kalu and Umahi because of their position against Peter Obi, said it is not the turn of Ndigbo to produce the president, but they wanted to be Senate Presidents.

“We Ndigbo, particularly the politicians should be careful when you are destroying our brothers. What you say in this life is like a foot ball you hit on the wall, it will still come back to you. Whatever you say or did against your brother, one day it will come back to you. Whatever you say today will definitely one back to you one day. Uzor Kalu and Umahi should wipe their tears and learn their lessons, unfortunately in a hard way.