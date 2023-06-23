In your interest, return home and invest, Soludo woos Anambra indigenes in Lagos

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has advised Anambra indigenes resident in Lagos to return home and invest in their own interest, saying that the state is ready for business.

Addressing them during a town hall meeting in Lagos, the governor reminded them that God did not make a mistake by making them Anambra people.

Enumerating the progress made so far by his administration after one year in office, Soludo urged them to reflect deeply and do everything humanly possible to be part of the growth of the state.

“Your host will never respect you if you don’t have a livable and prosperous homeland and we have a responsibility to leave Anambra State better than we met it”, the governor said.

According to him, there is need to change Anambra State from “a departure lounge to a destination”, stressing that the homeland consciousness must be inculcated in the perceptual-mind of every Anambra person.

Soludo assured the people that his government is determined to resurrect Onitsha from its present chaotic nature by returning it to its former glory as the biggest commercial city in the South East and beyond, explaining that his administration has drastically reduced the menace of killings and kidnapping in parts of the state to the barest minimum following a workable security architecture put in place by his government.

He observed that the first order of business is law and order, assuring that law and order had been greatly restored in the state, compared to what he called ‘the impunity that held sway’ before he came into office.

He announced that more roads would soon be flagged off in addition to the over 300 kilometers of roads already under construction, just as he said that his administration recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding,MOU, with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, for 24hrs supply of electricity in the state.

He, however, urged those interested in collaborating with his government to set up Independent Power Plant in the state to do so.

Soludo also said that his government is working towards the introduction of rail services; both light and sky rail, to improve the transportation system in the state.

He informed the audience that Anambra Investment Summit would take place in September this year and urged every business -conscious Anambra person to join the rest of the world at the summit, which he added, would be all about closing deals and agreements signing.

“Anambra is loading and the options are open.” Governor Soludo further reassured.