Sokoto State’s Gov Aliyu appoints SSG, CoS, five aides

Gov Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State on Wednesday appointed Alhaji Bello Sifawa and Alhaji Aminu Dikko as Secretary to the State Government and Chief of Staff, respectively.

Addressing newsmen in Sokoto, the governors’ media aide, Malam Abubakar Bawa, also announced the appointment of three Senior Special Assistants and two Special Assistants to the governor.

The appointments take immediate effect, Bawa said. (NAN)