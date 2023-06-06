Sokoto Bandits Attack: Gov Ahmad meets security heads

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto on Monday convened an emergency security meeting over bandits attacks that claimed 37 lives in parts of the state.

Suspected bandits had on Saturday attacked three communities in Tangaza local government area of the state and killed scores.

The affected communities are Raka, Raka Dutse and filin gawa where 37 persons were gunned down and several others wounded.

The Governor who cut short his official visit to Abuja over the attack, vowed to make the state unsafe for bandits and other sundry criminals.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, the Media aide to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa said part of the issues discussed at the meeting was how best to harmonize security architectures in the state.

“There should be a strong synergy between the conventional security operatives and the vigilantes in the fight against banditry,” the Governor stated.

He decried the activities of informants which he said need to be tackled head-on.

He further assured that his government would address other challenges faced by all operatives in the state.

The Governor condoled the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks while praying to Allah to reward them with the highest place in Jannat Firdausi.