Soft, energy drinks ripping off health of Nigerians; increase tax now, CSOs tell FG

…as stakeholders beg Nigerians to drastically reduce consumption of SSBs

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS non-communicable diseases continue to spread, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, yesterday, and stakeholders said Sugar-Sweetened Beverages, SSB, popularly called soft, energy drinks, juice, flavoured water, and others are daily ripping off the health of Nigerians, therefore called on the Federal Government to increase SSB tax.

Speaking at a two-day training tagged ‘Journalism Training on SSB Tax and Monitoring’ held in Abuja, the Executive Director, CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, maintained that SSB is greatly degrading the health of Nigerians, which had led to increasing in Habitual consumption of SSBs and other added sugars causes numerous health problems, especially non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including Diabetes Mellitus (Type II), Obesity, Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases (Stroke, Heart Failure, Pulmonary Embolism), Dental Caries (hole in teeth) and teeth erosion.

Oluwafemi also explained that the SSB tax is not a tax burden on Nigerians but on the manufacturers of SSB, and Nigerians should not misconstrue the tax as another demand by the government from them but will improve their health.

He said: “Why SSB Tax? It is very simple, and there is enough evidence that shows that overconsumption of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages, SSB, is responsible for the rising cases of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria, there are cases of diabetes, obesity, and others and the government needs to do a lot to ensure reduction of these products and also Nigerians live healthy lifestyles.

“For us we see the media as an important ally in this campaign and several of the campaigns we have embarked on.

“The SSB tax is not a tax that would inflict a burden on Nigerians but a tax to protect the health of the Nigerian people, a tax that would make us spend our money wisely and protect our health.”

Also in a goodwill message, the Coordinator of Global Health Advocacy Incubator, GHAI, Joy Amafah, commended CAPPA for the advocacy, initiative, and campaign to create awareness about SSB and SSB tax.

“When it comes to advocacy there are several interventions, the media is a very strong and important intervention when it comes to public health advocacy. With due respect, there is ignorance on the side of decision makers, public and a lot of misinformation pushed out by the opposition, and how do we make them understand a powerful tool is the media”, Amafah said.

She also added that “Nigeria is allegedly said to be the fourth largest consumer of SSB globally, hence there is the possibility of Nigeria emerging as the second largest consumer of SSB, and the need now to fight against that trend.”

Meanwhile, in a presentation by a Public Health Consultant, at University College Hospital, University of Ibadan, Dr Francis Fagbule on ‘The Burden of SSB Consumption on Public Health’, Nigerians were made to understand that the reality of the increase in non-communicable diseases is really worrisome and the need to slow down the consumption of SSB.

Fagbule said, “SSBs are non-alcoholic beverages containing sugars. SSBs include any liquids, powders, or other concentrated forms that contain natural or added sweeteners, not limited to and including various forms of sugars like brown sugar, corn sweetener, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, lactose, malt syrup, maltose, molasses, raw sugar, and sucrose.

“This may include soft drinks (i.e., cola), juices (even 100% juices), nectars, sweetened coffee, sugar cane juice, sweetened tea, energy drinks, and flavoured dairy. Added sugar vs Free sugar; Free sugars include monosaccharides and disaccharides added to foods and beverages by the manufacturer, cook, or consumer, and sugars naturally present in honey, syrups, fruit juices, and fruit juice concentrates.

“SSBs are among the leading sources of free sugars, and they contain little-to-no added nutritional value.

“Individuals who consume SSBs do not compensate for the added calories by eating less food, which leads to weight gain and obesity.

“Studies show that SSBs may pose greater health risks, including the risk of metabolic syndrome, compared to sugar-containing solid foods.

“Health effects of excess SSB consumption; Weight gain & Obesity; Type 2 diabetes; Hypertension; Cardiovascular diseases; Kidney diseases; Non-alcoholic liver disease; and Tooth decay and cavities.”

According to him, reasons for the increasing consumption of SSBs in Nigeria include; Availability – Growth of the SSB industries; Affordability – Economic growth in the country; The marketing and advertising of SSBs, especially among children and adolescents; Urbanization and changing lifestyles in Nigeria; Cultural and social norms (Celebrations and social gatherings); Lack of public education and awareness about the health risks

On his recommendations, he said, “Affordability – Make it less affordable! – SSB tax; Availability – Restrict where SSBs are sold – Legislation; Marketing – Restrict marketing and correct wrong info! – Legislation; Lifestyle changes – Educate the populace – Mass sensitization; Social norms – Educate the populace – Mass sensitization; Lack of public education – Educate the populace – Public sensitization

He also called for media coverage of the campaign against the consumption of SBB, “Media coverage may drive greater public acceptance of the SSB tax; Neutral media educates and raises awareness.

“The media may help influence public opinion regarding SSB taxes; SSB tax media advocacy campaigns; All newspapers covered arguments in support of and opposition to taxation; Health impacts of excess sugar and the role of the soft drink industry in reducing sugar consumption were prevalent themes, suggesting a joined-up health advocacy approach.”

Meanwhile, in a presentation titled ‘Economics of SSB Tax and Understanding the Finance Act’ by Research Associate, Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa, CSEA, Austine Iraoya, pointed out that a lot needs to be done about the SSB Tax; where the revenue goes, how it is spent, the beneficiaries, hence clear policy statement of SSB Tax with the Finance Act is needed.

Iraoya also explained that the SSB Tax is not a sugar tax or 20 per cent on SSBs, but basically on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages producing companies.

“The tax is to essentially make people have a rethink and also is to make Nigerians understand the benefits of the Tax to consumers of SSB, therefore awaken the consciousness of Nigerians about the SSB Tax”, he said.

Also, he pointed out that there are a lot of health benefits that come with the SSB Tax. “The economic impact and health of Nigerians are issues of concern to us”, he added.

In another presentation, ‘Policy Direction for a Successful SSB Tax Regime in Nigeria’ by Senior Regional Advisor, Africa, Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Adeolu Adebiyi, appealed to Nigerians to make their health a priority above the overconsumption of SSB that are inimical to their health, hence the need to drastically reduce the consumption for their own good.