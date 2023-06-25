Six feared dead in Ughoton boat mishap

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri : About six feared dead weekend in Ughoton river, near Jeddo community, Okpe Local Government Area when a speed boat carrying nine passengers capsized after hitting a hard object in the river.



Vanguard gathered that the passengers were coming from a funeral ceremony in a neghboring community .



According to community sources, the incident happened at night, making it difficult for local divers to be of much assistance.



Continuing, they said about three persons however survived, adding that search for the remains of the others passengers were on.



” We heard three passengers swam to safety that night. Search is still on for the others.



“They were coming from a ceremony in a nearby community at night when the incident happened. Because of the time local divers could not really be of help “, a community source said .