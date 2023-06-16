Singer Young D features LAX in new single ‘No Spoil my Blues’

Nigerian Producer and singer Akintewe Temidayo Feyisayo, better known as Young D has released a potential hit song titled “No Spoil my Blues”, featuring Afrobeats sensation Damilola Afolabi, known professionally as L.A.X. The collaboration presents a unique blend of edgy pop, heartwarming lyrics, and beautiful soulful melodies

Often regarded as a multi-talented entertainer, Young D who has a knack for producing sound, earned him the brand name “The Beat Boss” and has produced various music sounds for notable Nigerian artists and international artists including Maxi Priest, Gyptian,Sean Paul, Bunji Garlin, Timaya, Chidinma, Davido, Yemi Alade, Efya, 2face Idibia, Oritsefemi, Flavour, Korede Bello, Mc Galaxy, skales, Toby grey, Vector to mention a few.

The collaboration with superstar LAX will undoubtedly take Young D to a new level. LAX brings his distinct voice and style that has cemented his place as one of the most sought-after artists in the Nigerian music industry. Fans of both artists can expect that their unique styles will combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind music experience.

Through their song “No Spoil my Blues,” Young D and LAX convey a heartfelt message about embracing one’s true self and the journey of falling in love. The message is set against a captivating and soulful melody that fans of both artists won’t be able to resist.

Commenting on the collaboration, Young D said, “Working with LAX has been a truly unique and special experience, and I am sure the fans will really love this new release. ‘No Spoil my Blues’ is a fantastic song, and I am confident it will leave a lasting impression on anyone who listens to it.”

No Spoil my Blues,” distributed under exclusive license by Prime Music Partners, a prominent distribution agency in the USA, has the potential to become a popular street anthem in Africa. This captivating track is now accessible on various online streaming platforms, and the artists are optimistic that its release will ignite a fresh wave of enthusiasm among their fans and potentially resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide.