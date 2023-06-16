Singer Shefzy joins new record label

Shefzy

Nigeria’s music landscape is set to welcome an exciting new talent as Shefzy, born Shefiu Shina, signs a management deal with Fadi Records.

Hailing from the vibrant town of Iseyin in Oyo state, Shefzy is a rising star with a captivating sound that blends various musical influences.

On June 2, 2023, Shefzy solidified his partnership with Fadi Records, a respected Nigerian label known for nurturing and promoting exceptional artists. For Shefzy, this collaboration represents a pivotal moment in his musical journey.

“Music has been my way of living for the past 10 years and also a channel to express or transfer my feelings and thoughts,” he explained. “Over the years, I’ve been recording and dropping songs which I don’t plan on stopping until the world hears me. I’m grateful to the label for this opportunity to showcase my music to the world.”

Shefzy, who was born on October 12, 1997, in Iseyin and raised in Lagos, draws inspiration from renowned Nigerian musicians such as 2Baba, Wizkid, and Olamide. His unique style fuses elements of Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, and contemporary sounds, creating a sonic experience that resonates with diverse audiences.

The CEO and Founder of Fadi Records, lovingly known as FADA, expressed his delight at securing such a special talent, “This is a dream come true for the artist Shefzy, and we cannot wait for the world to hear what he has in store for us”.