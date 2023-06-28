Singer, Gthree Mayami hoping for Davido, Justin Bieber collaboration

Okeke Frank Ndubuisi better known as Gthree Mayami is one creative work of art to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Gthree Mayami studied Marine Engineering at Rivers State University.

Born on 26 November 1995, Gthree Mayami hails from the Eastern part of Nigeria, Abia state to be precise.

The Afro beats singer began his music career in 2011 as a teenager. In 2018 he went professional and got signed into “No Limit Entertainment” with a five-year record deal.

In a recent interview he disclosed his heartthrobing crush on Nigerian superstar, Sheyi Shay. He also talked about his interest in working with global stars Davido and Justin Bieber.

He said, “Musicians like Davido and Justin Bieber who I hope to work with one day have made a name for themselves globally and a collaboration with them will really do good for my career.”

Gthree Mayami said he listens to artists like 1da Baton, Davido, Justin Bieber, Tekno and Akon as these are major influences to his music career.

Gthree Mayami has some major hits like “Shima” “Alert” “Gratitude” and a spread sheet of over 200 thousand dollars as his net worth.