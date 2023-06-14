Singer, Fullborn serenades Ayra Starr on birthday with ‘Sabi Girl’

Nigerian singer, cinematographer, songwriter, fast rising music sensation Ifeanyi Christopher Agu a.k.a Fullborn whose numerous released singles have enjoyed massive airplay across the country dropped the much anticipated official music video of his latest song “Sabi Girl”.

The Anambra-born multi-talented artiste has taken his obsession for Ayra Starr to another level, and he has gone as far as writing a love song and producing a jolly musical video to celebrate the birthday of the Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr.

The song “Sabi Girl” already on several streaming platforms was produced by Wicked Vibes and the crispy musical video directed by Fullborn.

While speaking on the newly released song and video, he said, “It is a short audio and visual reel storyline dedicated to ‘Ayra Starr’ with a character portraying her lookalike and mimicking her sexy moves, dance & lifestyle. From an unfeigned keenness, I crafted an evocative piece of music that would forever be etched in everyone’s heart. “Sabi Girl,” Is a harmonious masterpiece, that carries the weight of a profound obsession and unrequited love for a songstress.”

Fullborn is a recording artist, videographer, and content expert at Cinematics Ng Films. He is a Lagos-based creative with a kingly attitude.