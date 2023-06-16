Shooting of citizens: Gov Uba Sani fumes, orders investigation in Kaduna

…orders probe, says action not in line with his administration’s agenda

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has ordered a full investigation into the alleged shooting in Sabon Gero community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the men of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).

It was reported that the KADVIS operatives who shot the citizens were trying to push back residents attempting to stop the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) from carrying out demolitions in the community.

According to the report, ” the operatives of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority(KASUPDA) at Sabon Gyero Community, Millennium City, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State has left twelve persons with gun injuries including women and children.”

“The Chairman of JTF Sabon Gyero Community, Uwaisu Yunusa confirmed that the Vigilantes under Kaduna State Vigilante Service (KADVIS) shot twelve persons while some angry youths were trying to stop KASUPDA from carry out demolition at the community.”

“He said already, he reported the incident to the police DPO in charge of Millennium City and environs and the victims were taken to Gabasawa Clinic Unguwar Rimi for medical attention.”

“Uwaisu Yunusa popularly known as Sarkin Samari, lamented that the community of Sabon Gyero used to have a cordial relationship with KASUPDA and other agencies and he don’t know why KADVIS would aimed at innocent persons including girls and boys under the age of twelve to sixteen with gun bullets.”

“The victims were Hasat Magaji, Rukayya Lawal, Hamza Bashir, Aminu Salisu, Rukayya Falallu and Sani Nura.Others were Rahama Yusuf, Zainab Sani, Abdullahi Lawal, Jamilu Idris, Kamilu Muhammad, Baba Bello and Hafsat Adamu.”

“When contacted, the team leader of KASUPDA in charge of the operation at Sabon Gyero , Yunusa Ibrahim denied shooting anyone by KADVIS, adding that KADVIS only fired shots to scare people that wanted to attack them during the demolition.”

Kaduna Govt reacts: Governor Orders Full Investigation

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has ordered full investigation into the alleged shooting in Sabon Gero community.

Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary, stated that the Governor expressed deep concern about the incident and directed the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts of the matter and ensure that justice is served.

“The Governor who also reiterates his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, said the development negates the safety and security of the sustain manifesto of his administration.”

“He however calls on all parties to remain calm and law-abiding as the investigation is carried out.”

“The Governor further emphasized that his administration is committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any action that violates the rights of citizens or undermines the peace and security of the state.”

“He calls on all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.”