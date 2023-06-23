Shock, elation at Governor’s nocturnal visit to hospital in tricycle

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

A major talking point in Sokoto at the moment is the very unexpected visit of the state Governor, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, to the state specialist Hospital on Keke NAPEP alongside his press secretary, Abubakar Bawa.

It is indeed a night visit the people will not forget in a hurry! It is one of the moments that will always dominate their memories and keep them on their toes as long as they remain in the service of the state under the leadership of Governor Ahmad Aliyu. The workers of Sokoto State Specialist Hospital were shocked that Monday night when the new governor who assumed duty on May 29, 2023 arrived the premises of the hospital in the dead of the night to see things for himself.

The governor had quietly made all the arrangements for the nocturnal inspection of the hospital so as to prevent it from leaking to the ears of the management and staff of the public health facility, which appears to be failing in service and decaying in stature.

He had feared that if the officials got to know about his visit to the place, they would have done a window dressing improvisation to give him the false impression that all was well with the hospital and that the citizens were getting the best medical services from there. For this reason, the governor opted to go there like a ‘thief in the night’ without any fanfare or protocol. He simply went there as an ordinary citizen in need of urgent medical attention in the dark of the night. And, he was able to see things as bare as they were in the strategic but poorly funded and managed hospital, which has as a result failed to live up to expectations as a ‘specialist hospital’.

Thus, as the time of his visit to the Sokoto State Specialist Hospital approached, Governor Aliyu merely sent for his media aide, Abubakar Bawa, and they jumped on an available commercial tricycle popularly known in the state as Agwagwa and off they went, not minding the danger associated with the road and the fear of insecurity associated with the night, all in a deliberate and conscious need to find out the true state of the hospital, which is meant to render quality medical services to the people of the state and beyond.

As would be expected of an ordinary, unknown and average patient going to the hospital to seek medical attention, the disguised governor was promptly stopped at the entrance of the imposing hospital on the grounds that he could not enter the premises with a tricycle. As a result of that standing instruction by the security men at the gate, the governor and his tricycle rider were asked to park outside and trek inside to the hospital.

“Stop there,” the gateman on duty ordered! “You cannot pass this point with Keke NAPEP, as the tricycle is popularly known in many parts of Nigeria,” another stern security man told the governor and the commercial rider.

But when the governor eventually alighted from the commercial tricycle and the security man got to know that he was actually the newly-inaugurated Sokoto State Governor, he almost fainted and quickly disappeared from the scene to beckon on others to come out and see the August visitor on a nocturnal visit to the hospital.

They promptly alerted nurses and other officers on duty that the1governor was in the hospital, an information that made many to run helter skelter for any form of light as the whole premises was covered in darkness having been without any form of steady power supply for over nine years.

As a result of the absence of power in the hospital, many patients make provision for light, fans and drinking water, while those who cannot afford to do that stay in darkness.

Although they were taken by surprise by the governor’s nocturnal visit, many of the workers in the hospital, described the visit as one of the best things to happen to them and expressed the hope that the governor would turn around the fortunes of the dilapidated medical facility for the good of the people of the state and other Nigerians.

They believe that the on- the-spot check of the hospital has enabled the governor to see the true state of things at the institution and would enable him to apply appropriate measures to lift the hospital from its present state. Although the governor has not yet made any statement regarding what he found out at the hospital during the night inspection, it is expected that he will take concrete steps to fix the hospital to enable it to discharge its mandate to the people of the state and beyond.