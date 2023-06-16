Shock as Bauchi lawmaker dies 3-days to end of tenure

By Charly Agwam

Barely 3 days to the end of his tenure and one week after attending the valedictory session of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, member representing Burra Constituency, Hon. Ado Wakili has died after a brief illness.

The Speaker, Abubakar Y. Suleiman in a statement released on Friday mourned the passing of the lawmaker whom he described as ‘Father of all’.

He said: “With deep pain but with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the passing away of Honourable Ado Wakili.

“Hon. Wakili was my brother, dependable colleague and elder statesman who was seen as a father of all in the Honourable House.”

According to the Speaker, the death of the member occurred barely three days to the end of his tenure as a lawmaker.

Suleiman noted that the entire Assembly was deeply pained by his demise.

“Wakili was a man of great honour, humility and humour who despite his age, treated everyone as friend.

“Today we lost a father, colleague and great partner at a time when his constituency, the Honourable House and the State needed his fatherly contributions the most”, he added.