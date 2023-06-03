Shi’ites to Tinubu: Give us justice, prioritize human rights

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shi’ites, have called on the newly sworn-in government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the grave human rights violations committed against its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, his family, and followers by previous governments led by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, the group highlighted several incidents of persecution, maltreatment, and brutality, including the killing of Sheikh Zakzaky’s sons and the Zaria Massacre, in which over 1,000 people were killed.

The group also demanded the release of detained members who have been held without trial for years.

Specifically, the Shi’ites requested the unconditional release of Malam Haruna Abbas, Malam Ibrahim Hussaini, and Malam Adamu Suleiman, who have been in questionable detention since 2013, and the prosecution of the perpetrators of the killing of three biological sons of Sheikh Zakzaky and 31 other members in 2014.

Speaking on behalf of the IMN, Professor Shehu Maigandi, also called for an investigation and prosecution of the mastermind and executors of the Zaria Massacre in accordance with Nigerian laws and relevant international conventions, as well as the unconditional release of Free Zakzaky protesters, Ibrahim Khalid, and 49 others who have been detained since July 22, 2019.

The Shi’ites further demanded the removal of the travel ban on Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife and the unconditional release of their travel documents, which were confiscated by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Department of State Services (DSS) during a medical trip to India.

Prof. Maigandi explained that the press briefing aimed to serve as a reminder to the new government of its responsibility to address past human rights violations and ensure justice for the victims of state-targeted brutality.

According to him, “in view of the foregoing, we therefore demand as follows: unconditional release of the trio of Malam Haruna Abbas, Malam Ibrahim Hussaini, and Malam Adamu Suleiman, who have been in questionable detention since 2013;

“Prosecution of perpetrators of the killing of three biological sons of Sheikh Zakzaky and thirty-one (31) others on July 25, 2014;

“Unconditional release of Malam Hassan Muhammad and other brothers being detained in various detention facilities illegally without trial;

“The investigation and prosecution of the mastermind and executors of the Zaria Massacre in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian laws and relevant International conventions;

“The unconditional release of Free Zakzaky protesters, Ibrahim Khalid and 49 others who have been detained since July 22, 2019; and

“Removal of the travel ban on Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, as well as unconditional release of their travel documents.”