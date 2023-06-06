Shelved strike: ‘I salute the courage of labour leaders’, says Adediran

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The Coordinator of North Central Agenda for Asiwaju/Shetima 2023, Presidential elections, Surveyor (Prince) Adediran Alabi Johnson popularly known as “Baba Meta of Kwara” has saluted the courage of Labour leaders for reconsidering their decision by embarking on strike on Wednesday.

Through this development, he commended the labour movement for the cooperation given to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his plans for a prosperous Nigeria through the removal of fuel subsidies.

Speaking at a media interaction with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, Prince Adediran said that,” with the removal of fuel subsidy, President Tinubu has displayed that he knows solutions to Nigeria’s major problems which has brought unemployment, and various economic crisis to the citizens. “

He also said that the labour leaders have shown deep understanding and maturity by suspending the strike, a development he stressed would be beneficial to the good people of Nigeria.

While appealing to the labour movement not to truncate the plans of President Tinubu for a prosperous Nigeria, he called for closer ties between the labour leaders and the government adding that very soon an end would come to incessant strikes and other economic woes in Nigeria.

Surveyor Adediran Johnson who was also a member, Presidential Campaign Council for Asiwaju/Shetima 2023 particularly admonished the masses to be patient as the ongoing financial pressure arising from removal of the subsidy would drastically reduce, more importantly when Dangote Refinery begins dispensing its products across the country in July 2023.

He said, “Dangote Refinery is fully on the ground now and very soon it would start selling petrol to Nigerians, with this we know that the price of petrol would eventually come down.

“It’s the masses that President Tinubu’s administration is fighting for, so the labour shouldn’t truncate his plans to make this a reality. Almighty God wanted to fight for the masses which was why He allowed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the election and became Nigerian President.

“So we all need to cooperate with the administration of President Bola Ahmed for a prosperous Nigeria so that we don’t return to the dark days”.

He further expressed that the hope of the masses for a prosperous Nigeria has not been dashed as President Tinubu has said that the huge funds being spent on subsidy would be channelled to various sectors of the economy that would be beneficial to the nation.

He said, “President Tinubu didn’t just remove the subsidy, he said it severally during his campaigns that if he emerged as Nigerian President that he would remove the fuel subsidy because of the evil that is inherent in it.

“Now works have started because the hopes of the masses are that the present government would bring peace and prosperity to the people of Nigeria and that has not changed.”

He also commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his empathy for the State Civil Servants by reducing the five working days to three days to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.